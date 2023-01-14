Top officials hold meeting amid frigid temperature in Iran

In Saturday evening's regular meeting of the heads of three power branches, which was hosted this time by the Judiciary head at the Judiciary compound, President Ebrahim Raeisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei exchanged their views on the most important issues going on in the country.

They stressed that given the frigid temperature in most parts of the country, people should reduce their consumption of natural gas by turning off their additional heating devices such as their stoves and closing radiators that are not used in their houses in a bid to pass these cold days without experiencing shortages and cutting in the energy supplies.

The three top officials further thanked the people for their cooperation with the government in saving energy and reducing their energy consumption despite the freezing cold this winter and called for the continuation of their cooperation.

The next fiscal year budget that was recently handed over to the parliament by President Raeisi's administration was another topic discussed in the meeting.

Iran Meteorological Organization has forecast the continuation of snow and frigid temperature for most parts of the country, including the capital Tehran in the coming week.

Huge snow and freezing cold weather have caused difficulties in most Iranian provinces over the past few weeks.

