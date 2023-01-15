Raeisi hails gas company for steady supply in harsh winter

President Raeisi paid an unannounced visit to the National Gas Company compound and sat down for a meeting with the personnel there as the consumption of gas in the country hits a new record high this year amid the frigid temperature.

Raeisi hailed the oil ministry and the national gas company for their intensified efforts these days to ensure a steady gas supply and urged the people to help the authorities for continued supply amid the dropping temperature in cities and villages in the country.

He also called on national TV and radio to inform the people to turn off their unnecessary heating devices to help their fellow Iranians not to face gas outages in the harsh winter.

The president pointed out that the recent measures taken in the country to tackle possible gas shortages like the closure of administrative bodies and education centers are not a good solution, stressing that the steady supply must continue.

"Today, the most important issue is to deliver energy to people's homes and then to businesses and administrative offices," Raeisi stressed.

He criticized the previous administration for neglecting storing gas for difficult days such as these days, stressing to the national gas company and the oil ministry to store necessary energy for later use from now on.

Huge snow and freezing cold weather have caused difficulties in most Iranian provinces over the past few weeks.

Iran Meteorological Organization has forecast the continuation of snow and frigid temperature for most parts of the country, including the capital Tehran in the coming days.

KI/5682977