German FM condemns Iran's execution of ex-official

In a post on her Twitter account in German, foreign minister Annalena Baerbock described the execution of the former Iranian deputy defense minister Alireza Akbari as an inhuman acttion.

Germany's reaction came after the UK and France also condemned Iran for the execution in a coordinated move.

The ex-official Akbari was executed on Saturday Iran’s judiciary sentenced him to death on charges of spying for UK MI6.

The trial of Akbari was held in the presence of his lawyer and the death sentence was issued based on “substantiated evidence".

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry in a statement on Wednesday afternoon provided further details about Akbari and his arrest.

The Western countries have recently increased their sanctions against Iran and interfering in the country's internal affairs by backing recent riots in the country with the aim of putting more pressure on Tehran to give in to their excessive demands at the negotiating table in the nuclear talks.

MNA