UK sanctions Iran prosecutor general in fresh interfering act

"The UK has sanctioned Iran's Prosecutor General," Cleverly wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

"Sanctioning him today underlines our disgust at Alireza Akbari's execution. The Prosecutor General is at the heart of Iran's use of the death penalty," the British diplomat claimed.

Claiming that the execution of Akbari, who had been convicted of spying for Britain for years, was a violation of human rights, Cleverly said that the UK is holding Iran to account for the action.

The ex-official Akbari was executed on Saturday Iran’s judiciary sentenced him to death on charges of spying for UK MI6.

The trial of Akbari was held in the presence of his lawyer and the death sentence was issued based on “substantiated evidence".

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry in a statement on Wednesday afternoon provided further details about Akbari and his arrest.

