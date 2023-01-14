Iran summons British envoy over London meddlesome moves

In this meeting, the Director General of the Western Europe Department conveyed Iran's protest to the British government against the recent acts of sabotage.

Earlier on Monday, British prime minister Rishi Sunak reacted to the execution of Alireza Akbari, a former Iranian official for espionage charges.

The British Foreign Ministry also announced that the Iranian Chargé d'Affaires in London has been summoned by the ministry.

In a meddlesome move, the French Foreign Ministry also summoned the charge d'affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the execution of a former Iranian official for espionage charges.

Akbari was executed on Saturday on charges of spying for the British intelligence agency.

Iran’s judiciary has issued a death sentence against Akbari who was arrested by the intelligence forces on charges of spying for foreign intelligence agencies.

The trial of Akbari was held with the presence of his lawyer and the death sentence was issued based on “substantiated evidence".

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry in a statement on Wednesday afternoon provided further details about Akbari and his arrest.

It named Akbari, a former deputy defence minister, as “one of the most infiltrating agents of the spying service of the evil UK in the country’s sensitive and strategic centers,” noting that he was identified and arrested after a “long and multi-layered process” involving “counter-intelligence” and “deception operation.”

RHM/FNA14011024000590