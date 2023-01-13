Meeting with Turkish authorities depends on end of occupation

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad made the remarks on Thursday in a meeting with the Russian President’s Special Envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev.

According to the SANA news agency, during the meeting, the two sides discussed the bilateral ties and the ways to enhance Syrian-Russian strategic relations in all fields, as well as the developments in the regional and international arena.

Syrian President said that the political and media war is at its most intense and that such battles require more firmness and clarity in political stances.

Lavrentiev, for his part, said Russia appreciates Syria’s constructive stances from the very outset of the military operation in Ukraine, pointing out that various countries around the world nowadays believe in Russia’s victory.

“Despite big pressures, adopted by the US and its allies, they have failed to isolate Russia and Syria,” he added.

Moreover, Lavrentiev stressed the importance to invest in the rapid developments in the world, indicating that Russia positively evaluates the joint tripartite talks held among Ministers of Defence of Syria, Russia and Turkey.

Syrian President considered that such meetings should be coordinated between Syria and Russia in advance in order to be fruitful and produce tangible results sought by Syria, based on the national principles to end the occupation and stop support of terrorism.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK, Turkey's military has deployed thousands of its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial and artillery attacks regularly.

Both Baghdad and Damascus have called Turkey's attacks and deployment of its troops an example of aggression and occupation and called for the withdrawal of its troops from their territories.

MNA/PR