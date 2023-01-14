3 Palestinians martyred by Zionists in Jenin (+VIDEO)

Another Palestinian man who was wounded after being shot by Israeli regime forces in Jenin was also martyred on Saturday morning due to severe injuries.

The Palestinian martyred was injured 10 days ago during the Zionists' raid on Kafr Dan village.

Zionist regime forces on Thursday also martyred a Palestinian youth in Qabatiya. The 18-year-old Palestinian died of sustaining severe injuries after being targeted by Zionists.

The Palestinian health ministry has announced that 9 Palestinians, including 3 children, have been killed by the Israeli regime soldiers in the West Bank this year.

The ministry added that 10 Palestinians were injured during the large-scale attack by the Zionist forces on Nablus on Thursday. 5 of the injured were hit by Zionists' war bullets, according to the reports.

MP/5681643/5680891