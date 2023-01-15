3 Palestinians martyred, injured by Israeli regime in WB

Zionist forces shot at two Palestinian after their got close to the retaining wall in the west of Habla town in the south of Qalqilya, local sources reported.

Another Palestinian man was martyred by the Israeli regime forces after conducting an anti-Zionist operation with a cold weapon.

The Palestinian martyr carried out the operation in the Zionist settlement of Ofra near Ramallah.

Since the beginning of 2023, 13 Palestinian youths have been martyred in the West Bank.

On Saturday, Two Palestinian men were martyred during the clashes with the forces of the Israeli regime in the city of Jenin. Another Palestinian man, who was wounded after being shot by Israeli regime forces in Jenin several days ago, was also martyred on Saturday morning due to severe injuries.

