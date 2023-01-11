Over 20 reportedly killed or injured in Kabul blast

Ambulances reportedly arrived at the scene, where gunshots were also heard.

Media reports have meanwhile claimed that more than twenty people were killed or wounded in the explosion, Sputnik reported.

Seven people were killed and ten more injured in an explosion near the building of the Afghan Foreign Ministry in Kabul on Tuesday, al-Jazeera quoted unnamed sources as saying.

A different media outlet earlier claimed that more than twenty people were killed or wounded in the blast.

Taliban spokesman Ahmadullah Muttaki, for his part, told reporters that a suicide bomber had tried to enter the Afghan Foreign Ministry building, but was then stopped by security, which prompted him to carry out an explosion.

He added that at the moment of the blast, many employees had already left the building along with foreign citizens.

The developments come after Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nafi Takoor said in early January that an explosion had occurred at a military airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

He added that a number of people were killed or injured as a result of the incident.

"This morning, there was an explosion at the Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured," Takoor said in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but the regional affiliate of ISIL has increased its attacks since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

MP