Iran embassy in Afghanistan condemns Kabul terrorist attack

The Iranian embassy in Kabul condemns the terrorist incident in front of the font door of the Afghanistan foreign ministry, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of the ministry's employees and innocent Afghan people, the embassy said in a statement.

The ministry also offered condolences to the families of the victims.

News sources on Wednesday afternoon reported a blast that rock the Afghan capital of Kabul, near the building of the Afghan foreign ministry.

Seven people were killed and ten more injured in an explosion near the building of the Afghan Foreign Ministry in Kabul on Tuesday, al-Jazeera quoted unnamed sources as saying.

A different media outlet earlier claimed that more than twenty people were killed or wounded in the blast.

Taliban spokesman Ahmadullah Muttaki, for his part, told reporters that a suicide bomber had tried to enter the Afghan Foreign Ministry building, but was then stopped by security, which prompted him to carry out an explosion.

