  1. Politics
Jan 11, 2023, 6:32 PM

Iran embassy in Afghanistan condemns Kabul terrorist attack

Iran embassy in Afghanistan condemns Kabul terrorist attack

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul condemned Wednesday's terrorist attack in the Afghan capital which led to the killing and injuring of dozens of people.

The Iranian embassy in Kabul condemns the terrorist incident in front of the font door of the Afghanistan foreign ministry, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of the ministry's employees and innocent Afghan people, the embassy said in a statement.

The ministry also offered condolences to the families of the victims.

News sources on Wednesday afternoon reported a blast that rock the Afghan capital of Kabul, near the building of the Afghan foreign ministry.

Seven people were killed and ten more injured in an explosion near the building of the Afghan Foreign Ministry in Kabul on Tuesday, al-Jazeera quoted unnamed sources as saying.

A different media outlet earlier claimed that more than twenty people were killed or wounded in the blast.

Taliban spokesman Ahmadullah Muttaki, for his part, told reporters that a suicide bomber had tried to enter the Afghan Foreign Ministry building, but was then stopped by security, which prompted him to carry out an explosion.

MP/FNA14011021000920

News Code 196045

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News