Iran determined to expand ties with Muslim countries

Ali Salajegheh, Vice-President and Head of the Department of Environment (DOE) who is in Egypt to attend the United Nations' 27th annual UN meeting on climate, COP27 said, "The presence of the Iranian delegation at the level of the vice president in this conference shows the importance of the issue of climate change and the relations between the two countries (of Iran and Egypt)."

Referring to the cooperation and interaction of Iran and Egypt in various ways and the alignment of the interests of the two countries in many cases, Shoukry stated that in order to achieve the goals of the convention, the flexibility of all countries is necessary.

Ali Salajegheh, for his part, stressed that despite the US anti-Iranian sanctions and the lack of full realization of Iran's goals for climate change plans, extensive knowledge-based advances have been made in the field of environment in the country.

