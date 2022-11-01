Iran, Finland stress further boosting environmental coop.

The Ambassador of Finland to Iran and Mehdi Khadem Sameni, the head of the regional center of the Basel and Stockholm Conventions held a meeting in Tehran.

During the meeting, both sides called for exchanging know-how and expertise to bolster infrastructures to cooperate in the environment.

Both sides agreed to follow up on exchanging information and programs via videoconference sessions.

The Basel and Stockholm Conventions can be considered the most important international treaty in the field of proper management of hazardous waste and chemicals.

The Basel Convention aims to control transboundary transfers of hazardous wastes and other types of wastes and improve their environmental management, and it came into force in 1992 for the member countries, and so far, 189 countries have become members of this convention with its legal approval.

Iran also joined the Stockholm Convention in 2004, the signatories agreed to ban the use of 9 chemicals, limit the use of DDT (dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane) to control malaria, and reduce the unwanted production of dioxins. So far, 185 countries have become members of this convention with its legal approval.

AMK/IRN84929517