FM stresses Iran's support to Syria’s sovereignty

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone call with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on Sunday evening to discuss the strategic bilateral relations between the two ccountris as well as the latest developments in the region and the world.

They expressed their satisfaction with the continuous development of bilateral relations between the two countries and the high coordination between them in all fields.

Syrian foreign minister appreciated Iran's role in supporting the steadfastness of the Syrian people at various levels, especially in the meetings of the Astana format.

He emphasized the support of Damascus to Iran against efforts to put pressure on this country as well as foreign interference in its internal affairs.

He also condemned the recent positions of America and Western countries against Iran regarding the nuclear issue, saying that Syria believes in the wisdom and stability of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Iranian government and nation in confronting these conspiracies.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, emphasized Iran’s support to Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

MNA/SANA