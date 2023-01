Officers responding to a call at 7:05 a.m. on Mossy Meadow Drive found a man and a woman who said they needed help, police said in a news release, according to Spectrum News website.

Officers forced their way into a home at 2734 Mossy Meadow Drive, where they found two adults and three juveniles dead.

Police said they are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

MNA/PR