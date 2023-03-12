  1. Politics
Venezuelan president says US imperialism in decline

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Saturday that US hegemony in Latin America, the Caribbean and the rest of the world is in decline.

"The US empire is in historical decline and no longer has anything to offer for the good of the people of Latin America and the Caribbean, nothing. On the contrary, all its policies are backward," Maduro said in an interview with Argentine media from Caracas.

However, "there is still an expansive wave" of ultra-right groups promoted by the White House that seeks to finance and push ahead with "anti-democratic, totalitarian, exclusionary and ideologized projects to generate intolerance and hatred in Latin American societies," he warned, China Daily reported.

Maduro stressed that Venezuela has managed to resist difficult times and contribute to building "a multipolar, multicentric, new world, a common destiny for humanity."

