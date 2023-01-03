Turkish FM comments on Erdogan-Assad possible meeting

The Turkish FM on Tuesday also made the resumption of diplomatic relations with Syria dependent on the presence of the Syrian opposition.

We won’t have a normalization process or discussions with Syria amid objections from the Syrian opposition, the top Turkish diplomat asserted. The minister was speaking to reporters on his way home from Brazil where he attended the inauguration of that country’s new president and a wake for footballer Pele.

On his upcoming talks with his Syrian and Russian counterparts, scheduled to be held in Moscow, he said they would not be “available” on the date proposed by Russia and they were working on new dates, according to Daily Sabah.

“We have preparations to do for the meeting. We are conducting joint work to turn issues discussed between intelligence organizations and at the level of the Defense Ministry into concrete steps. Thus, we will not have a single meeting or an all-day meeting,” he said.

In late December 2022, Cavusoglu said that a meeting between the Turkish, Syrian, and Russian leaders had been scheduled, but not for January.

MP/PR/FNA14011013000661