  1. Politics
Jan 3, 2023, 6:00 PM

Turkish FM comments on Erdogan-Assad possible meeting

Turkish FM comments on Erdogan-Assad possible meeting

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said talks with Syria will be conducted first on a ministerial level, adding it was premature to plan a “presidential-level” discussion between Turkey and Syria.

The Turkish FM on Tuesday also made the resumption of diplomatic relations with Syria dependent on the presence of the Syrian opposition.

We won’t have a normalization process or discussions with Syria amid objections from the Syrian opposition, the top Turkish diplomat asserted. The minister was speaking to reporters on his way home from Brazil where he attended the inauguration of that country’s new president and a wake for footballer Pele.

On his upcoming talks with his Syrian and Russian counterparts, scheduled to be held in Moscow, he said they would not be “available” on the date proposed by Russia and they were working on new dates, according to Daily Sabah.

“We have preparations to do for the meeting. We are conducting joint work to turn issues discussed between intelligence organizations and at the level of the Defense Ministry into concrete steps. Thus, we will not have a single meeting or an all-day meeting,” he said.

In late December 2022, Cavusoglu said that a meeting between the Turkish, Syrian, and Russian leaders had been scheduled, but not for January.

MP/PR/FNA14011013000661

News Code 195705

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News