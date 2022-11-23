Enemy seeks to disrupt Iranian gov. services to people

Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali said on Wednesday that improving the communications infrastructure in order to offer better services to the people of the country is the most important objective pursued by government officials in the country.

Turning to the recent cyberattack launched by enemies against vital infrastructure of the country, he said that these attacks have increased the significance of paying more attention to the security of cyberspace in the country.

He evaluated the measures taken in boosting the security of the country in the field of cyberspace ‘positive’ and said that more giant steps are needed to be taken in this field.

Jalali then referred to the significance of the continued operation of infrastructures of the country in the face of threats and added that a strategic plan was provided by the Organization in order to protect the vital infrastructures of the country against external threats.

