Washington reacts to Syria-Turkey political rapprochement

Answering a question raised by a reporter about the political rapprochement between Turkey and Syria, Price said, "Well, as I understand it, this was a trilateral engagement involving Syria, Turkey, and the Russian Federation as well. Our policy, which is all I can speak to, it – has not changed."

Washington does not support countries upgrading their relations or expressing support to rehabilitate the government of Bashar al-Assad, he said.

On Tuesday, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said talks with Syria will be conducted first on a ministerial level, adding it was premature to plan a “presidential-level” discussion between Turkey and Syria.

On his upcoming talks with his Syrian and Russian counterparts, scheduled to be held in Moscow, he said they would not be “available” on the date proposed by Russia and they were working on new dates.

In late December 2022, Cavusoglu said that a meeting between the Turkish, Syrian, and Russian leaders had been scheduled, but not for January.

