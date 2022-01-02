Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 2

Arman-e Melli:
Leader criticizes domination of arrogant powers on cyber-space
Aftab:
Leader: Gen. Soleimal most national figure in Iran
Ebtekar:
Millions of Iraqi people hold rallies on 2nd anniv. of martyr Gen. Soleimani
IRGC Spox.: Great Prophet 17' drills message received by Israeli regime
Etemad:
Leader: Gen. Soleimani most popular figure in Islamic world
Millions of Iraqi people hold rallies in Baghdad
Etela'at:
Leader: Gen. Soleimani symbol of hope, self-confidence, courage in region
Iran:
Leader hails national, international status of Gen. Soleimani
Javan:
Enemies fear of name, pictures of Gen. Soleimani
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Resistance more glorious after martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani
Kayhan:
Leader: Gen. Soleimani "secret of victory of region"
