Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 2

Arman-e Melli:

Leader criticizes domination of arrogant powers on cyber-space

Aftab:

Leader: Gen. Soleimal most national figure in Iran

Ebtekar:

Millions of Iraqi people hold rallies on 2nd anniv. of martyr Gen. Soleimani

IRGC Spox.: Great Prophet 17' drills message received by Israeli regime

Etemad:

Leader: Gen. Soleimani most popular figure in Islamic world

Millions of Iraqi people hold rallies in Baghdad

Etela'at:

Leader: Gen. Soleimani symbol of hope, self-confidence, courage in region

Iran:

Leader hails national, international status of Gen. Soleimani

Javan:

Enemies fear of name, pictures of Gen. Soleimani

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Resistance more glorious after martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani

Kayhan:

Leader: Gen. Soleimani "secret of victory of region"

