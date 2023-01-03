Damascus calls on UNSC to condemn Israeli crimes, aggression

"Syria condemns the Israeli terrorist aggression against the civilian infrastructure,” the country's Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said on Monday in letters addressed to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the president of the world body's Security Council, the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The ministry added that Israel's act of aggression against Syria, "violates both international law and international humanitarian law."

This came after earlier the same day, Israel launched a fresh missile strike against the Damascus airport, targeting its civilian facilities and surroundings.

A military source told the news agency that Syria’s air defences intercepted most of the incoming missiles, which had been launched from the direction of Lake Tiberias.

Six Syrian soldiers died and three others were wounded as a result of the attack, which also inflicted material damage on the airport, disrupting its operations.

Elsewhere in its letters, the ministry said Israel's aggression on the civilian airport was nothing, but an extension of the occupying regime's crimes.

It urged the Security Council to condemn Israeli crimes and aggression, and move immediately to punish their perpetrators.

"At the time when the world celebrates Christmas and the New year, the Israeli occupation authorities insisted on adding a new aggression to their record, which is full of acts of aggression and violations of international law,” the ministry said.

Syria and the Israeli regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-present day occupation of the Arab country’s Golan Heights.

Israel maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as one of its launchpads for attacks against Syrian soil. The occupying entity also frequently carries out missile strikes against targets inside Syria, using Lebanese airspace.

The regime's attacks on Syria started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011 when Syria found itself in the grips of foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

