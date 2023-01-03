Six Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike near Damascus

According to the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry), Major-General Oleg Yegorov, "Between 2:00 a.m. and 2:06 a.m. on January 2, four Israeli F-16 fighters attacked defence facilities" at two airfields near Damascus "from the Golan Heights without invading the Syrian airspace."

Earlier reports said Damascus International Airport resumed normal operations after the damage done to it in an Israeli airstrike had been cleared.

The Israeli Air Force last attacked Damascus outskirts on December 19, 2022, when two soldiers were injured.

Syria has condemned in the strongest terms the latest missile attack by the Israeli regime against the Arab country's civilian infrastructure, which temporarily put the Damascus International Airport out of service.

"Syria condemns the Israeli terrorist aggression against the civilian infrastructure,” the country's Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said on Monday in letters addressed to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the president of the world body's Security Council.

It urged the Security Council to condemn Israeli crimes and aggression, and move immediately to punish their perpetrators.

Syria and the Israeli regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-present day occupation of the Arab country’s Golan Heights.

Israel maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as one of its launchpads for attacks against Syrian soil. The occupying entity also frequently carries out missile strikes against targets inside Syria, using Lebanese airspace.

The regime's attacks on Syria started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011 when Syria found itself in the grips of foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

MNA/PR