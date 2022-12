TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – The Coordinating Deputy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari held a press conference on Thursday afternoon to announce the start of the Army's joint military exercise.

Rear Admirak Sayyari held the presser in the area in the south and southeast of the country near the Strait of Hormuz where the annual drill with the participation four forces of the Army is held.