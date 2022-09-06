Army Ground Force ‘Eghtedar 1401' drill to kick off tomorrow

The Spokesman for “Eghtedar 1401” Military Drill Brigadier General Karim Cheshak made the remarks on Tuesday evening and restated that this military exercise will be held for two days in the area of Nasrabad of Isfahan province with the participation of infantry, armored, artillery, air force, drone, engineering, airborne, electronic warfare units and with the support of aircraft of Iran’s Army Air Force.

This military drill is implemented with the aim of evaluating and improving the level of combat readiness of Iran’s Army Ground Force in confronting the new threats, he added.

MA/5583632