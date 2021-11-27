Construction of Besat heavy submarine to start soon

Today, lifting or imposing sanctions in the military field has no value for Iranian people, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani Iran’s Army Navy Force Commander said.

Speaking in a news conference on the occasion of Iran’s Army Navy Day on Saturday, Rear Admiral Irani pointed to the salient achievements of Navy Force of the country and said that Iran’s Navy Force is shining like a gem in the Persian Gulf region.

7th of Azar (Nov. 27) shows the bravery and self-sacrifice of Iranian soldiers and combatants who managed to cut the malicious hands of enemies in a tough condition and unequal war during the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988).

Apart from carrying out its maritime operation from Strait of Hormuz to North Persian Gulf, today, Iran’s Navy Force is carrying out very vital and sensitive operations in depth of Indian Ocean and Red Sea and has shown excellent maritime operation in line with bringing about security for while region and the world, he emphasized.

In response to a question on the impacts of sanctions on defense industries, Iran’s top navy commander said that, benefitted from high potentials and capabilities, sanctions imposed against the country have not had any impact on Iran’s Navy Force.

He then pointed to the joint Zolfaghar-1400 drill recently held in the country and added that Iran’s Navy managed to gain salient achievements in the drill in maritime sector successfully.

Stating that Navy Force is an equipment-oriented, scientific-, political-, military- and international force, Rear Admiral Irani stressed, “Accordingly, Iran’s Navy Force will unveil most modern maritime equipment in the very near future in line with meeting the domestic demands and thwarting the future threats against the country.”

Regarding the capability of Iran Navy in producing advanced maritime equipment, Rear Admiral Irani stated, “We will produce all kinds of maritime equipment and construction operation of Besat heavy submarine will start soon."

MA/IRN84556400