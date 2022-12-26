Iran plans to install 10,000 MW of new power capacity

“Based on the planning, it has been decided that up to 5,000 megawatts of F-class combined cycle power plants will be built by the state in eight different areas. In the first phase, the program to build four power plants is on the agenda,” Alireza Nasrollahi said.

“Also, it was decided that 5,000 megawatts of projects for F-class power plants will be implemented by the private sector on the recommendation of the government. Therefore, we are facing the prospect of building 10,000 megawatts of F-class power plants in the country.”

The first government-owned F-class power plant has already entered operation, part of Iran’s continuing plan to add more natural gas-fired power generation.

The plant is located in Hengam in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province. It is part of a larger project led by MAPNA Group, which is Iran’s largest power plant engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor.

The power plant has two 307 MW F-class gas turbines - which, Nasrollahi said, have gone operational - and a 292 MW steam unit, with a total capacity of 906 MW and an efficiency of 58 percent.

The second project is underway in Dukohe, Andimeshk, whose gas unit will be put into operation this winter.

The third combined cycle project is being implemented in Bonab in northwest Iran, where the plant’s gas unit is projected to become operational next year, Press TV reported.

Another combined cycle power plant project is built in Ahvaz, said Nasrollahi who is the executor of combined cycle power plants.

According to Nasrollahi, water consumption has been greatly reduced in F-class power plants.

Previously, the efficiency of E-class combined cycle plants was around 50%, where an upgraded gas turbine produced between 160 and 200 megawatts of power.

With the induction of F-class turbines, the efficiency has increased by 58 percent, and the production capacity of each gas turbine has reached 300 megawatts.

MAPNA is the largest contractor for steam, gas and combined cycle and renewable power plants in Iran, which has carried out major projects in the Middle East and beyond.

According to MAPNA Group CEO Abbas Aliabadi, the company has built more than 5,000 megawatts of thermal power plants across the world and begun manufacturing hydrogen-fueled turbines.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro visited the company in June, saying he was impressed by the capabilities of the group. The visit marked the two countries signing a 20-year cooperation agreement to expand their relations in the oil and petrochemical industries, military and economy.

In October, Shana news agency said Iran had signed a contract to supply Russia with 40 turbines to help its gas industry amid Western sanctions.

MNA