Iranian experts repairing Russian vessel

Supervisor of the Caspian Complex in SADRA Company Meysam Ra'yat Azad said on Wednesday that for the first time, a vessel from Russia entered the Iran Marine Industrial Company on December 25 for repair.

Specialists of the SADRA company are currently trying to fix some of the damages caused to this bulk ship, which hit large pieces of ice in the Volga River, he added.

Following the intensification of international sanctions against Russia after the start of the Ukraine war and the transit restrictions facing this country, Russia has increased its cooperation with Iran in order to use the capacities of the country to transport all kinds of goods. The Caspian Sea as a safe, cheap and suitable shipping route has attracted the attention of both countries.

MNA/al-alam6489553