At least 10 dead after fire rips through Cambodia hotel

A provisional Cambodian police report seen by Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Thursday said the fire broke out at a hotel-casino in Poipet city, on the border with Thailand, at approximately 11:30pm local time (16:30 GMT) on Wednesday.

The report stated that “about 10 people died and 30 people injured”.

Local media cited officials in Poipet – located 400km (250 miles) northwest of the capital Phnom Penh – saying that “more than 10 people” had died and more than 30 were injured in the blaze at the casino.

Nhem Phoeng, chief of administration at Poipet’s municipal offices, said the fire, which had been extinguished by Thursday morning, killed mostly Cambodian and Thai employees at the casino, according to the Phnom Penh Post news site.

The injured were transported to hospitals in Thailand’s neighboring Aranyaprathet city in Sa Kaeo province.

