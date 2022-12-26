  1. World
India to deploy ballistic missiles on China, Pakistan border

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – The Indian MoD has cleared a proposal to procure around 120 Pralay ballistic missiles, which will be deployed along the borders with China and Pakistan.

The acquisition of these ballistic missiles is being seen as a big development for the country which now has a policy that allows the use of ballistic missiles in tactical roles.

Both China and Pakistan have tactical missiles that can be used for tactical roles, according to the Times of India.

Pralay fills the gap of a conventionally armed ballistic missile that is not hampered by the "No First Use" nuclear policy.

The missile will be first inducted into the Indian Air Force followed by the Indian Army.

