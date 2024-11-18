IAEA BoG to start meeting in Vienna on Wednesday

The IAEA Board of Governors will convene its regular November meeting at the Agency's headquarters starting at 10:30 CET on Wednesday, 20 November, in Board Room C, Building C, 4th floor, in the Vienna International Centre (VIC), a press release by the IAEA published on its website says.

The meeting is taking place a few days after the Director General Rafael Grossi visited Iran and spoke with the high-ranking Iranian officials. He also visited two main enrichment facilities, Fordow and Natanz, while visiting Iran.

The trio European stated including the United Kingdom, France and Germany have said that they will draft a resolution against Iran, against which Tehran has warned.

Iran has said that if such a resolution is passed, it will definitely and immediately react.

In a press conference earlier on Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei pointed to talks last week between the IAEA chief and top Iranian officials in Tehran and noted that the sides discussed ambiguities around the nuclear program of Iran, as a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

According to Press TV, the Iranian spokesperson emphasized that the talks were held although such ambiguities lack technical and precise bases.

He said Grossi and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi underlined Tehran’s positive approach to issues pertaining to Iran and the UN nuclear agency.

“Our effort is aimed to allow the agency to continue its work free from destructive and malicious pressure from some parties,” he said.

MNA