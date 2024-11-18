UK announces fresh sanctions against Iran: report

Iran's National Flag Carrier (Iran Air) and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) have been hit with an assets freeze, while the Port Olya-3 cargo ship, which delivered the weapons, would not be allowed to enter any UK port, the foreign ministry said, Barron's reported.

Back on October 14, the UK government had announced a new round of sanctions targeting senior Iranian military figures and organizations.

The UK government targeted Iranian individuals and entities with sanctions following the US and EU who made a similar move against Iran.

A response to Iran’s attack against Israel on 1 October, the package targets senior figures in the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Iran’s Air Force and the IRGC Intelligence Organizations, the UK government official website reported.

