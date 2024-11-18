  1. Politics
Nov 18, 2024, 5:49 PM

UK announces fresh sanctions against Iran: report

UK announces fresh sanctions against Iran: report

TEHRAN, Nov. 18 (MNA) – Britain on Monday announced new sanctions against Iran, freezing the assets of its air and shipping carriers for allegedly transporting ballistic missiles and military supplies to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Iran's National Flag Carrier (Iran Air) and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) have been hit with an assets freeze, while the Port Olya-3 cargo ship, which delivered the weapons, would not be allowed to enter any UK port, the foreign ministry said, Barron's reported. 

Back on October 14, the UK government had announced a new round of sanctions targeting senior Iranian military figures and organizations.

The UK government targeted Iranian individuals and entities with sanctions following the US and EU who made a similar move against Iran.

A response to Iran’s attack against Israel on 1 October, the package targets senior figures in the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Iran’s Air Force and the IRGC Intelligence Organizations, the UK government official website reported.

MA/PR

News ID 224608
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News