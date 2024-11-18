Araghchi dismisses report on UN envoy, Elon Musk meeting

"When an event has not happened, whether it is in our interest or not, whether its occurrence is right or wrong, it has not happened anyway and should be denied," Araghchi said on Monday in relation to a report by the New York Times which claimed on Friday that a meeting was held between the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations and Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person and close ally of US President-elect Donald Trump.

"Some people, because they wanted this meeting to have taken place, accepted it without evidence and even confirmed and analyzed it," the Iranian minister added.

Moreover on Saturday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei “categorically denied” such a meeting took place and was “surprised” by the coverage in US media.

MNA/FNA1731923275196233673