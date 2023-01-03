Police say gunman kills 2 Pakistani intelligence officers

A senior police officer in the Punjab province district of Khanewal said the attack happened when the two officers were parking their vehicle, the AP reported.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack on the officers, who were known for arresting Pakistani Taliban and other militants. the report added. The following photo is one of killing officers.

They were also known for their expertise in investigating and solving complicated cases, including gun and bomb attacks in the country.

According to the report, officials said one of the slain officers was the director of the provincial counter-terrorism department, which has played a key role in arresting Pakistani Taliban.

MNA/PR