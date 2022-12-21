Russia seeking coopeartion with Iran on gas turbines

"There is large potential for cooperation in this," Shulginov told a meeting with his visiting Iranian counterpart, Ali Akbar Mehrabian.

Under an agreement signed in October, Iran has committed to supply 40 turbines to Russia to help the country with its plans to build modern gas power plants.

However, the Russians have expedited plans to start their own turbine production after the United States and allies imposed sanctions on the country over the war in Ukraine earlier this year.

That comes as major international turbine manufacturers, including Siemens Energy, are planning to withdraw from the Russian market because of the Western sanctions.

The war in Ukraine has brought Russia and Iran closer in their efforts to counter the sanctions. The two countries have signed major deals to engage in joint energy projects.

Iranian authorities announced in May that Iran could supply car parts and gas turbines to Russia under a barter arrangement that would allow the import of Russian steel to Iran.

Some Iranian companies have also signed deals to supply or repair gas turbines in Russian power plants.

