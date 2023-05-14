Iran men's saber team advances to semis in Spain World Cup

The team competition of the Saber Fencing World Cup was held in Madrid and the Iranian team advanced to the semi-finals on Sunday.

Iran first defeated Chile and then Canada and faced Georgia in the quarter-finals.

The Iranian team won the Georgia team, with a score of 45-44 and advanced to the semi-finals to face the team of the United States.

According to the website of the International Fencing Federation, the senior men's saber team contests will wrap up later today in Madrid.

KI/ISNA402022415565