  1. Sports
May 14, 2023, 3:50 PM

Iran men's saber team advances to semis in Spain World Cup

Iran men's saber team advances to semis in Spain World Cup

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Iran's saber fencing team advanced to the semifinal stage of the world cup underway in Spain.

The team competition of the Saber Fencing World Cup was held in Madrid and the Iranian team advanced to the semi-finals on Sunday.

Iran first defeated Chile and then Canada and faced Georgia in the quarter-finals.

The Iranian team won the Georgia team, with a score of 45-44 and advanced to the semi-finals to face the team of the United States.

According to the website of the International Fencing Federation, the senior men's saber team contests will wrap up later today in Madrid.

KI/ISNA402022415565

News Code 200727
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News