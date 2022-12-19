5 people killed in horrendous condo shooting in Canada

At around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to an active shooting call at the building in Vaughan, a city just north of Toronto, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said in a news conference.

Police found a “horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased,” MacSween said. A surviving victim who was shot was taken to a hospital where they are expected to survive, he said.

An emergency response unit is working to clear the building so that displaced residents can return to their homes, CNN reported.

Police are still notifying the victims’ families, so their identities have not been announced publicly, he said.

The suspect’s motive has not been released and police did not share what led up to the shooting.

MNA/PR