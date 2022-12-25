  1. World
Dec 25, 2022, 12:20 PM

1 killed, several injured in UK's Merseyside shooting

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – An unknown individual opened fire in a pub in the UK county of Merseyside on Christmas Eve, killing one woman and injuring several other people, local police said on Sunday.

"We can confirm we have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Wallasey Village," the Merseyside Police said in a statement.

The incident occurred in the Wallasey Village district at around 23:50 GMT on Saturday, Sputnik reported.

"A young woman was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound to which she succumbed and was sadly pronounced deceased," the statement read.

The police added that several other people sustained injuries and three men had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

