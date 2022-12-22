  1. Politics
Dec 22, 2022

Biden:

US allocates extra $374mn for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has allocated 374 million US dollars for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"And today, USAID has committed more than $374 million in urgent humanitarian assistance for Ukraine," he said at a joint news conference with visiting Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

According to USAID, the money will go to help people "in the most affected areas" of Ukraine and displaced persons. "The funding will help partners provide urgently needed food and cash assistance to more than 1.5 million people, as well as health care, humanitarian protection, safe drinking water and sanitation services, trauma support, and winterization relief items and shelter repairs to support more than 2.5 million people," it said.

According to the agency’s estimates, the US authorities have allocated more than 1.9 billion US dollars for humanitarian assistance to people in Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

Since the start of the Ukraine war on February 24, the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia and beefed up arms supplies to Kyiv worth tens of billions of dollars.

