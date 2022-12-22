VIDEO: Biden says Iranian people instead of Ukrainians

"To make sure the Ukrainian government can keep providing the basic fundamental services to the Iranian people..." said Biden.

Earlier in March 2021, Joe Biden confused Ukraine and Iran during his State of the Union address.

When speaking about the Ukraine war, Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would never "gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people" when he was supposed to refer to the Ukrainian population. "Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people."