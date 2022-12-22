  1. Politics
West set up for long confrontation with Russia: Zakharova

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – The West's support for Ukraine shows that it is determined to confront Russia on a long-term basis, the country’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"The West is set up for a long-term confrontation with Russia," she said.

According to the diplomat, this is proved by the Western support of the Kyiv regime. "No matter how much the West tries to arm the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv and prolong hostilities, it will not be possible to turn a blind eye to monstrous crimes in such a cynical and talentless manner," Zakharova pointed out.

"As the leadership of our country has repeatedly stressed, all the tasks set within the framework of the special military operation, taking into account the situation on the ground and the relevant realities, would be achieved," the diplomat recalled.

Her comments came as US President Joe Biden pledged to further step up military support, including a new missile system, for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"We're going to continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself, particularly air defense," Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference that followed their meeting at the Oval Office.

Biden said the US and Ukraine would continue to project a "united defense" against Russia as the war drags on.

As Zelensky arrived, the United States announced another $1.85 billion from previously budgeted funds for Ukraine, including for the first time the advanced Patriot air system, which is capable of shooting down cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles.

Since the start of the Ukraine war on February 24, the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia and beefed up arms supplies to Kyiv worth tens of billions of dollars.

