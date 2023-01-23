Iran’s rank improved among top oil producers

The Islamic Republic could surpass Kuwait which had the fourth position, the International Energy Agency reported.

In its latest monthly report, OPEC announced that Iran’s crude oil production stood at 2.72 million bpd in December 2022, marking a hike of 210k bpd compared to October when the crude production stood at 2.51 million bpd.

Saudi Arabia produced 10.48 million bpd in December to stand as the first OPEC oil producer.

Iraq and the United Arab Emirates came second and third with 4.45 million bpd and 3.23 million bpd respectively.

The agency reported that the total oil production of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in the last month of the preceding year stood at 29.19 million barrels per day.

