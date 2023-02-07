Iran deputy FM travels to Lebanon for political talks

Upon his arrival at the Beirut airport, Bagheri Kni said that his trip comes in continuation of consultations with the Lebanese authorities and officials about issues and topics of mutual interest.

"It is natural that the relations between the two countries are moving forward and the more these relations develop, the more the need for cooperation and consultations increases," Bagheri Kani said.

During this trip, Bagheri Kani will meet and hold talks with Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Rashid Bouhabib and Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament. He will also meet with representatives of Palestinian groups based in Lebanon.

The senior Iranian diplomat will also attend a ceremony to commemorate the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in the new building of the Iranian Embassy in Beirut.

Bagheri's trip to Beirut takes place after Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's trip to Lebanon less than a month go.

