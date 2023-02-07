  1. Politics
Feb 7, 2023, 7:27 PM

Iran deputy FM travels to Lebanon for political talks

Iran deputy FM travels to Lebanon for political talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani arrived in Beirut on Tuesday afternoon in continuation of the consultations with Lebanese officials about issues of mutual interest.

Upon his arrival at the Beirut airport, Bagheri Kni said that his trip comes in continuation of consultations with the Lebanese authorities and officials about issues and topics of mutual interest.

"It is natural that the relations between the two countries are moving forward and the more these relations develop, the more the need for cooperation and consultations increases," Bagheri Kani said.

During this trip, Bagheri Kani will meet and hold talks with Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Rashid Bouhabib and Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament. He will also meet with representatives of Palestinian groups based in Lebanon.

The senior Iranian diplomat will also attend a ceremony to commemorate the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in the new building of the Iranian Embassy in Beirut.

Bagheri's trip to Beirut takes place after Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's trip to Lebanon less than a month go.

MNA/FNA14011118001064

News Code 197160

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News