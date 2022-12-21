  1. Economy
Dec 21, 2022, 1:00 PM

Pistachio no longer top non-oil export commodity

Pistachio no longer top non-oil export commodity

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – Official data on Iran’s pistachio exports indicate a considerable decline in the value of shipments this year.

According to Daryoush Salempour, an Agriculture Ministry official, exports reached $915 million in the last Iranian year (March 2021-22).

“The figure accounted for half of Iran’s horticultural exports’ value over the period,” he said, according to Finacial Tribune.

“Pistachio orchards account for 20% of Iran’s total orchards and are mainly located in the provinces of Kerman, Khorasan Razavi, South Khorasan, Yazd, Fars, Semnan, Markazi, Qom, Qazvin, Sistan-Baluchestan, Tehran and Isfahan,” he added.

MNA/PR

News Code 195213

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News