Pistachio no longer top non-oil export commodity

According to Daryoush Salempour, an Agriculture Ministry official, exports reached $915 million in the last Iranian year (March 2021-22).

“The figure accounted for half of Iran’s horticultural exports’ value over the period,” he said, according to Finacial Tribune.

“Pistachio orchards account for 20% of Iran’s total orchards and are mainly located in the provinces of Kerman, Khorasan Razavi, South Khorasan, Yazd, Fars, Semnan, Markazi, Qom, Qazvin, Sistan-Baluchestan, Tehran and Isfahan,” he added.

MNA/PR