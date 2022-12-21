Biden, Zelensky to meet in person in Washington

"At President Biden's invitation, President Zelensky will be visiting Washington DC tomorrow," the official said during a special online briefing about the upcoming visit.

According to the official, an extended meeting between Biden and Zelensky will take place in the White House.

Apart from that, the Ukrainian leader will hold a "meeting with key members of President Biden's national security team and cabinet". Also, a press conference with Zelensky will be held in the White House.

After that, the Ukrainian president will go to Capitol Hill.

"There will be an address by President Zelensky to a joint session of Congress demonstrating the strong bipartisan support for Ukraine. And then President Zelensky will return after just a few short hours on the ground here to his people in Ukraine," the official added.

The US and Ukrainian leaders discussed Zelensky’s visit to Washington during their phone conversation on December 11. An official invitation was sent to Zelensky on December 14. The visit was officially confirmed on December 18. It will be Zelensky’s second visit to the US as the president of Ukraine, and the first one since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

According to the reports, Zelensky’s visit to Washington coincides with the expected announcement of a new US military aid package.

It will be Zelensky’s first visit to the United States since the start of the Ukraine war on February 24.

MNA/PR