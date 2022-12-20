Decision to return to nuclear talks in Americans hands

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen Marandi said the negotiations between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) indicate the possibility of a solution, but the decision is political.

According to the Iranian official, Iran has no problem with the Europeans, the Russians, and the Chinese. Rather, the problem lies in the American position.

Marandi indicated that the decision regarding returning to the nuclear agreement in the West is in the hands of the Americans, not the Europeans.

Regarding Iran's ability to manufacture nuclear weapons, Marandi made it clear that Iran does not want that, stressing that the Israeli regime is not in a position to inflict significant damage on the peaceful Iranian nuclear project.

Marandi pointed out that all the sanctions recently announced by the West on Iran will have no effect, explaining that all the targeted organizations and bodies have been on the sanctions list for a long time and that the repetition of these sanctions is fruitless.

The Iranian advisor touched on the Ukraine war, affirming that the conflict has nothing to do with the nuclear agreement.

SKH/PR