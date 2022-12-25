Gen. Bagheri dismisses claims Iranian drones used in Ukraine

Major General Bagheri made the remarks on the sidelines of an exhibition of Quranic achievements of the Iranian armed forces on Sunday.

"Iran is considered one of the five drone powers in the world, and this is the result of 37 years of experience from the beginning of the sacred defense era until now," Major General Bagheri told the reporters.

The Iranian armed forces were able to promote and develop the country's drone power by relying on internal capacities and cooperating with universities, research institutes, and knowledge-based companies, he added.

Major General Bagheri rebutted the accusations of using Iran-made drones in the Ukraine war as a part of the enemy's propaganda war, adding that such accusations indicate the importance and effectiveness of Iran in the field of drones.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Bagheri recalled that CENTCOM's ex-commander has admitted that the US superiority in the airfield has ended for the first time since the Second World War, adding that the Americans can no longer have air superiority wherever the Iranians have drones.

Referring to the stance of some Zionist officials, Major General Bagheri stressed that Iran does not pay attention to such worthless words. "The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are fully prepared and powerful today, and we will respond decisively to any aggression against our land," he added.

