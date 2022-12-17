Turkey tests its first hypersonic missile

"Turkey’s first hypersonic missile TRG-230-IHA, manufactured by the Roketsan company, has successfully struck its target at the distance of 100 km," the official said on Twitter late on Friday.

According to the company, the missile was fired from a drone hovering at an altitude of 7.62 km, TASS reported.

The missile's range varies between 20 and 150 kilometers, the manufacturer said.

Roketsan also designed Turkey’s first ballistic missile, which was successfully tested in October 2022.

MNA/PR