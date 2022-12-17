  1. World
Dec 17, 2022, 11:59 PM

Turkish security forces kill 2 PKK forces in N Iraq

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – Turkish security forces managed to identify and kill two PKK terrorists in the north of Iraq, Turkish MoD announced on Saturday.

The terrorists were killed during Turkey's Claw-Lock operation in Iraq, according to the Turkish MoD.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

Erdogan also signaled a ground operation into northern Iraq and northern Syria to eliminate the terror threat.

