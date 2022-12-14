Turkey determined to create security zone at Syria's border

"I have always said that the location and date of such operations are not disclosed. At the same time, the goals are known from the Sochi memorandum, earlier agreed with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. I reminded him of that," Erdogan said prior to his departure to Turkmenistan, where he is to take part in a trilateral summit with the leaders of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

Speaking about Sunday’s phone call with his Russian counterpart, Erdogan said, "We have asked for their support in the issue of possible joint decision-making, and, probably, in implementation of those [decisions]."

"Our goal is known: to create a 30-km security zone to the south of our borders, from where the terrorist threat is coming, regretfully. The threat exacerbated lately, and we cannot remain silent in such a situation," the Turkish president added, according to TASS.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

Erdogan also signaled a ground operation into northern Iraq and northern Syria to eliminate the terror threat.

