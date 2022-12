In a statement, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office said that four company employees engaged in repair and construction works in the village of Chirag village were injured due to the explosion of an antipersonnel mine at around 6:00 p.m. local time (1400GMT).

The statement further stated that one of four soldiers who rushed to the scene to evacuate the injured workers stepped on the mine and lost his life, while the remaining three sustained injuries, Anadolu reported.

