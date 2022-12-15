  1. World
1 killed, 3 injured in bomb explosion in S Syria

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – One Syrian teenager was killed and three others were injured following an explosion of a bomb left by terrorists in the east of Syria's Daraa.

One of the injured is reported to be in critical condition.

Syrian news sources also on Wednesday night reported the sound of three massive explosions in eastern regions of the country.

According to the reports, the explosions occurred in the town of Al Mayadin and at the same time, unknown fighterjets were flying over the outskirts of Deir ez-Zur.

No details regarding the possible damage or causalities were released so far and the cause of the explosions are not yet clear.

